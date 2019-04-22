The app is a hyperlocal Q&A platform that also offers the necessary infrastructure for small businesses and freelancers to list services and experiences and for locals and visitors to quickly find the nugget of information/service they are looking for.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Nizar GriraMaker@nizargrira · Founder and CEO, Opendoors
Hi Product Hunters! Local is something I dreamed up for a while and finally brought to life. Two things I've noticed: search is increasingly local and less generic, local economies should be more thriving but most freelancers and small businesses lack the necessary infrastructure to reach their target audiences and deal with online booking and payments. This app/platform is my effort to bridge the gap I've seen over and over whenever I travel or have an intricate question about something in my own city! More details and background can be found in my latest blog posts accessible from https://opendoo.rs Appreciate any candid feedback!
Upvote (1)Share·