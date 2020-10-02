Deals
Jobs
Discussions
Ship
Mentors
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Lobstr
Lobstr
A modern dating platform
Android
iPhone
+ 2
Lobstr is a free dating app to meet new people that enables you to find single men and women near your location, show interest to your favorite profiles, and start a private chat as soon as the other one shows interest in your profile too.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
discussion
follow discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
Bora Öztunç
Senior Visual Designer
After the movie, I know someone eventually use the name for this purpose!
Upvote
Share
44mins
Send