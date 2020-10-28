discussion
Markus Beissinger
Maker
Markus Beissinger
Thank you @moproduct for the hunt. Hey everyone - we are excited to introduce Lobe, a new app from Microsoft! Lobe is a free, easy to use desktop app for creating custom machine learning models. No coding or data science experience needed. We believe machine learning should be a tool usable by anyone, not just a small group of experts. Lobe helps you through every step of the process. Collect and label your images quickly. Train models for free on your own computer without uploading your data to the cloud. Play with your model and improve it by providing feedback. Ship and use your model on any platform. Thanks for checking us out - we are excited to see what you create with Lobe! We would love to get your feedback and are happy to answer any questions here. https://lobe.ai
Mo
Mo
@mbeissinger Hey Markus - amazing product! sorry if i step on your foot by posting this.
Brice Maurin
@mbeissinger hey Markus, thanks for this great product ! 2 quick questions: 1/ can we use the trained model in another application ? How ? 2/ what's the pricing? Thanks !
Markus Beissinger
Maker
Markus Beissinger
@b_maurin yes you can use the trained model in a variety of places -- we export to the standard formats of integration like Tensorflow, TFLite, and CoreML (https://docs.lobe.ai/docs/export...). We also have some starter projects in code for running on mobile, the web, or spreadsheets of image URLs in our GitHub: https://github.com/lobe/ Lobe is free and runs locally on your computer :)
Porush Puri
Co-Founder - Deviation Apps | Podcaster
Hi @moproduct @mbeissinge! Wooooowwwww! I am amazed, so easy to train and ship ML Models, I just saw the drinking water example and I was so shocked! This is the future! Kudos to the team for creating such a great product! Wow! Congratulations!
Markus Beissinger
Maker
Markus Beissinger
@moproduct @porush_puri thank you!
Ayoola John
It looks so simple! 🤩
Ramon Gilabert Llop
Maker
@ayoolajohn_ thank you! We've been hard at work for the past 18 months trying to simplify the process of building a model as much as possible, so anyone can have access to this amazing technology! 😊
Mohamed Mansour
Amazing, I tried it and created a COVID or NOT training with X-Ray photos, it is remarkable, you all made it so simple to use!
Share
Markus Beissinger
Maker
Markus Beissinger
@mohamedmansour thanks! Glad you had a blast with your first project :)
Gautham Santhosh
Indiemaker 🚀
This looks way different from the first version that was launched some time back, why did you guys remove all the complexity ?
Markus Beissinger
Maker
Markus Beissinger
@gauthamzzz We wanted to focus first on accessibility and making the end-to-end process of working with ML simple and understandable to non-experts, and then expand capabilities after this first version. Many people struggled with the more advanced features initially, so we streamlined the complex model building and training processes using automated techniques. We still want this to be a powerful tool for working with ML and are looking to explore how to layer in more advanced capabilities later.
