Home
→
Product
→
Loak
Ranked #15 for today
Loak
AR Gaming Platform
Visit
Upvote 12
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Loak is the 1st platform focused on delivering AR games and experiences. Loak will be opening the platform soon, enabling AR creators to publish and monetize their AR experiences. Let's gamify the world!
Launched in
Adventure Games
,
Developer Tools
by
Loak
About this launch
Loak
AR Gaming Platform
0
reviews
14
followers
Follow for updates
Loak by
Loak
was hunted by
Jacob Safar
in
Adventure Games
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Jacob Safar
,
Vincil Crenshaw
and
Chris Villegas
. Featured on March 16th, 2023.
Loak
is not rated yet. This is Loak's first launch.
Upvotes
12
Comments
2
Day rank
#15
Week rank
#171
Report