This is the latest launch from Loaf
See Loaf’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Loaf 2.0
Loaf 2.0
An SVG editor with 900+ premium animations!
Visit
Upvote 7
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Loaf is a library of 900+ SVG animations. It is packaged into an easy-to-use app! Use it to quickly find an animation, make some small adjustments and plug it into whatever project you are working on! It's free to get started!
Launched in
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Web Design
by
Loaf
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Loaf
Web animations made easy
2
reviews
6
followers
Follow for updates
Loaf 2.0 by
Loaf
was hunted by
Philip Ardeljan
in
Design Tools
,
Developer Tools
,
Web Design
. Made by
Philip Ardeljan
. Featured on May 23rd, 2023.
Loaf
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. It first launched on September 1st, 2020.
Upvotes
7
Comments
1
Day rank
#50
Week rank
#94
