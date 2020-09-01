  1. Home
Loaf

Web animations made easy

Loaf (previously known as Motion) is your animated SVG icon library! Use it to quickly find an icon you like make some tweaks and adjustments and plug it into whatever project you are working on! There are hundreds of icons to use and it's free to get started!
2 Reviews5.0/5
Philip Ardeljan
Maker
Hello Product Hunt! 👋 Loaf (previously Motion) is your animated SVG library. I've been building this premium icon library and editor for over a year now! It boasts: 🍞 A large range of premium icons 🍞 A beautiful, intuitive editor 🍞 Instant search with a tagging system that makes it super easy to find the icon you need 🍞 New icons and features being added over time! There's a free version with 72 icons to get started with and the Pro version is $9 a month. This unlocks the entire icon library! Hope you all enjoy using these animation icons and make sure to keep tuned for new icons and features over time! Give me a follow on twitter (https://twitter.com/philipardeljan) or signup to the email on the website to keep learn of all the new things as they happen!
Liam Davis
🎈
Web designer & developer.
Great tool! Looking forward to trying it out!
Valerie FenskeGrowth Marketing @ dashly.io
that looks cool and affordable! tell us the story of the naming :)
Philip Ardeljan
Maker
@valeryfenskaya Ha well it was originally called Motion but a certain tech giant already uses that name... so I had to change it :)
Jack K
Nice! Tried the free version and will keep it in mind for future use. I suggest you change the labeling for the free version / download. Right now it reads like many "free downloads" that let you download something that you can't use without payment. Only the info on this ProductHunt page about the free version led me to downloading and trying. Let people know that they can download a fully functional version with the limited selection of 72 free icons.
Artur Nicogasan
🎈
Bubble developer, freelancer
Hooray!
