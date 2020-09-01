discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews
Philip Ardeljan
Maker
Hello Product Hunt! 👋 Loaf (previously Motion) is your animated SVG library. I've been building this premium icon library and editor for over a year now! It boasts: 🍞 A large range of premium icons 🍞 A beautiful, intuitive editor 🍞 Instant search with a tagging system that makes it super easy to find the icon you need 🍞 New icons and features being added over time! There's a free version with 72 icons to get started with and the Pro version is $9 a month. This unlocks the entire icon library! Hope you all enjoy using these animation icons and make sure to keep tuned for new icons and features over time! Give me a follow on twitter (https://twitter.com/philipardeljan) or signup to the email on the website to keep learn of all the new things as they happen!
Share
Upvote (1)
Great tool! Looking forward to trying it out!
Share
Upvote (1)
that looks cool and affordable! tell us the story of the naming :)
@valeryfenskaya Ha well it was originally called Motion but a certain tech giant already uses that name... so I had to change it :)
Share
Upvote (2)
Nice! Tried the free version and will keep it in mind for future use. I suggest you change the labeling for the free version / download. Right now it reads like many "free downloads" that let you download something that you can't use without payment. Only the info on this ProductHunt page about the free version led me to downloading and trying. Let people know that they can download a fully functional version with the limited selection of 72 free icons.
Hooray!