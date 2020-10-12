Loader generator

discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Viktor Renkema
MakerProduct specialist @ Framer
Hey! With loaders.io, you can customize and generate your own production-ready Loader component. Loaders.io utilizes Framer Motion’s 11 different easings to pick from. Next to easings, you can also configure the duration of each element within your loader, set its delay, and choose from one of the 3 repeat types. When you fully customized how your Loader should look and animate, loaders.io generates the code for you to use directly in any React app. All you need is a React environment and the framer-motion dependency installed, and you’re good to go. Give it a try and create a unique loader, and let me know if you’re using it anywhere :)
Share
Upvote (2)