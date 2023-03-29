Products
Home
→
Product
→
Lnvo
Lnvo
Built Different
Project management app for construction, trades, and home services. Developed by Industry Pros for Industry Pros. Estimates, change orders, invoicing, photos, & more - all in a single, easy-to-use solution. Only $9.95 per month.
Launched in
Construction
,
Home services
by
Lnvo
About this launch
Lnvo
Built Different - Project Management for Industry Pros
Lnvo by
Lnvo
was hunted by
ImageOmega
in
Construction
,
Home services
. Made by
ImageOmega
. Featured on March 30th, 2023.
Lnvo
is not rated yet. This is Lnvo's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
