Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → LnknBio

LnknBio

Have multiple links on your Instagram bio

LnknBio is a service that lets you post multiple links using just the one link on your Instagram bio. Add links from YouTube, Twitch and Soundcloud, to name a few, and visitors can stream them right on your public profile with automatic embedding.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment