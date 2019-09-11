Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
LnknBio
LnknBio
Have multiple links on your Instagram bio
Productivity
Instagram
+ 1
LnknBio is a service that lets you post multiple links using just the one link on your Instagram bio. Add links from YouTube, Twitch and Soundcloud, to name a few, and visitors can stream them right on your public profile with automatic embedding.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment
Send