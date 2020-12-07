discussion
Felix Wong
HunterEntrepreneur. Seed Investor. Growth.
Hey PH fam! Super excited to hunt Lloyd! Lloyd is a sister / brother founding team that is empowering young professionals to lead a meaningful career. Our careers often define many aspects of our lives, yet we are left with endless blog posts and an array of self-help books to figure out what this whole career thing is for us as an individual. Enter Lloyd, which brings a human touch to careers alongside a suite of digital products. The founding team has spent over 600 hours working directly with individuals just like yourself to build all of these key learnings into what is the Lloyd product today. Give it a try and schedule a time to chat with your personal co-pilot. Oh, in case you were wondering, Lloyd is the price of a pair of socks. So what are you waiting for? 🚀
