This is the latest launch from Dioptra
See Dioptra’s 2 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
LLM Sandbox by Dioptra
LLM Sandbox by Dioptra
Everything you need to evaluate & improve prompts and LLMs
Visit
Upvote 13
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
LLM Sandbox is an all-in-one environment to detect hallucinations, evaluate your prompts, select the right data to fine tune your models and track performance version after version.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
by
Dioptra
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Dioptra
The metrics engine for better data and better models
1
review
17
followers
Follow for updates
LLM Sandbox by Dioptra by
Dioptra
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Farah Gasmi
,
Jacques Arnoux
and
Pierre Arnoux
. Featured on June 19th, 2023.
Dioptra
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on January 14th, 2022.
