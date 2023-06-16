Products
LLM Sandbox by Dioptra

Everything you need to evaluate & improve prompts and LLMs

LLM Sandbox is an all-in-one environment to detect hallucinations, evaluate your prompts, select the right data to fine tune your models and track performance version after version.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
 by
Dioptra
About this launch
Dioptra
DioptraThe metrics engine for better data and better models
LLM Sandbox by Dioptra by
Dioptra
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Farah Gasmi
,
Jacques Arnoux
and
Pierre Arnoux
. Featured on June 19th, 2023.
Dioptra
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. It first launched on January 14th, 2022.
