Llama Stack
Build Once and Deploy Anywhere
Llama Stack defines and standardizes genAI agentic application development in various environments (on-prem, cloud, single-node, on-device) through a standard API interface and developer experience that’s optimized for use with Llama models.
Open Source
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
About this launch
Build GenAI apps from unified toolkit and simple APIs
Llama Stack by
was hunted by
Diego Guerra Orozco
in
Open Source
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Raghotham Murthy
Ashwin Bharambe
Hardik Shah
Xi Yan
Dinesh Yeduguru
Sixian Yi
Dalton Flanagan
. Featured on January 27th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is Llama Stack's first launch.