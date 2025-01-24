Subscribe
Llama Stack

Llama Stack

Build Once and Deploy Anywhere
Llama Stack defines and standardizes genAI agentic application development in various environments (on-prem, cloud, single-node, on-device) through a standard API interface and developer experience that’s optimized for use with Llama models.
Launch tags:
Open Source, Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence

Llama Stack
Llama Stack
Build GenAI apps from unified toolkit and simple APIs
Llama Stack by
Llama Stack
was hunted by
Diego Guerra Orozco
in Open Source, Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Raghotham Murthy
,
Ashwin Bharambe
,
Hardik Shah
,
Xi Yan
,
Dinesh Yeduguru
,
Sixian Yi
and
Dalton Flanagan
. Featured on January 27th, 2025.
