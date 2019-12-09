  1. Home
Llama Sounds Advent Calendar

Fake llamasounds for each day until Christmas

24 fun llama sounds revealed throughout the Christmas season. Check it each day for the next sound. Original high-fidelity recordings, vocalized by the developer himself.
Discussion
Hannes Oud
Maker
Originally made this just for my girlfriend, but now it is available to the world aswell! Enjoy & Merry Christmas!
