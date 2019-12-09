Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Llama Sounds Advent Calendar
Llama Sounds Advent Calendar
Fake llamasounds for each day until Christmas
iPhone
Funny
24 fun llama sounds revealed throughout the Christmas season. Check it each day for the next sound. Original high-fidelity recordings, vocalized by the developer himself.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
2 hours ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
Hannes Oud
Maker
Originally made this just for my girlfriend, but now it is available to the world aswell! Enjoy & Merry Christmas!
Upvote
Share
9 hours ago
Send