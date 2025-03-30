Launches
Llama MacOS Desktop Controller
Let Llama take over your desktop
Shoutout Llamastack x 8VC challenge - WashU This is a React and Flask-based app that processes natural language commands to execute macOS system actions using Python code generated by an LLM.
Free
Productivity
Developer Tools
GitHub
Airtable AI Assistant
Build apps through conversation, not clicks
About this launch
Llama MacOS Desktop Controller
Let Llama take over your desktop
Llama MacOS Desktop Controller by
was hunted by
Sahil Athalye
Productivity
Developer Tools
GitHub
Sahil Athalye
. Featured on April 11th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is Llama MacOS Desktop Controller's first launch.