This is a launch from Llama See 6 previous launches

Llama 4 A new era of natively multimodal AI innovation Visit Upvote 6

The Llama 4 collection of models are natively multimodal AI models that enable text and multimodal experiences. These models leverage a mixture-of-experts architecture to offer industry-leading performance in text and image understanding.

Meet the team Show more Show more

Tana Ad Put your notes to work with voice and AI