Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Llama 4
This is a launch from Llama
See 6 previous launches
Llama 4
A new era of natively multimodal AI innovation
Visit
Upvote 6
The Llama 4 collection of models are natively multimodal AI models that enable text and multimodal experiences. These models leverage a mixture-of-experts architecture to offer industry-leading performance in text and image understanding.
Free
Launch tags:
Developer Tools
•
Artificial Intelligence
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Tana
Ad
Put your notes to work with voice and AI
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Llama
Meta's open-source family of LLMs
4.75 out of 5.0
Follow
6
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Llama 4 by
Llama
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Ashwin Bharambe
. Featured on April 7th, 2025.
Llama
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 16 users. It first launched on July 19th, 2023.