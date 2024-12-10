Launches
Llama 3.3 70B
Llama 3.3 70B
Llama 405B-level performance, at a fraction of the cost
Meta’s Llama 3.3 multilingual LLM is an instruction tuned generative model in 70B that for some applications approaches the performance of Llama 3.1 405B and other frontier-level closed source models
Open Source
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Llama
Llama 3.3 70B by
Llama
was hunted by
Diego Guerra Orozco
in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Ragavan
. Featured on December 13th, 2024.
Llama
is rated
5/5 ★
by 10 users. It first launched on July 19th, 2023.
