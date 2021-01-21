Log In
Lizard

Online card game for up to 6 players

Lizard is an online guessing and trick-winning card game for up to 6 players. Your goal is to pick a number and win exactly as many times as you said you would. Not more, not less. Use special cards and rules to ruin your opponents.
Murat Kemaldar
Maker
Frontend Developer, Designer, Artist
Hey, I am Muri! I am a 32-year old Freelancer / Developer / Designer living in Berlin. First-time maker! I like to play card games. That's why I made Lizard! I worked on this game for on-and-off 3 years as a side-project. It is inspired by another trick-winning card game (called Wizard) and adds a bunch of new reptilian (and other) cards and rules to the mix. The artworks are mostly done by my girlfriend, while some are from friends and also myself. I am ready to show the game to the world! Hope you like it! Features: 🏠 Private and public rooms for up to 6 players 🤖 Play against simple AI opponents for practice 🏆 Leaderboards 🃏 12 special cards such as the Chameleon, the Raccoon or the "Lizard Wizard" 📱 Playable on mobile and desktop 🔌 Reconnect feature (when you disconnect from an active game) 💬 Chat and Video Chat, also has GIPHY support like Slack 🌙 Dark Mode
