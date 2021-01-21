discussion
Murat Kemaldar
MakerFrontend Developer, Designer, Artist
Hey, I am Muri! I am a 32-year old Freelancer / Developer / Designer living in Berlin. First-time maker! I like to play card games. That's why I made Lizard! I worked on this game for on-and-off 3 years as a side-project. It is inspired by another trick-winning card game (called Wizard) and adds a bunch of new reptilian (and other) cards and rules to the mix. The artworks are mostly done by my girlfriend, while some are from friends and also myself. I am ready to show the game to the world! Hope you like it! Features: 🏠 Private and public rooms for up to 6 players 🤖 Play against simple AI opponents for practice 🏆 Leaderboards 🃏 12 special cards such as the Chameleon, the Raccoon or the "Lizard Wizard" 📱 Playable on mobile and desktop 🔌 Reconnect feature (when you disconnect from an active game) 💬 Chat and Video Chat, also has GIPHY support like Slack 🌙 Dark Mode
