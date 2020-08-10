Discussion
Sherry Chen
Maker
Thank you Kat for the Hunt! Hey Product Hunt Fam, We are Sherry Chen and Lily Tang, building Liyfe - the first digital cancer clinic for Breast Cancer patients. The idea came from Lily’s 13 years experience as a faculty medical physicist in radiation oncology. She witnessed repeatedly the problems associated with access to care—those patients who might have been diagnosed earlier, and those whose treatments could have been more compliant, and those whose post-op symptoms could have been managed more efficiently after their initial treatment. Liyfe provides four services: - Second Opinions The average time a cancer patient gets to talk to a doctor is only 17 minutes. Many patients don’t fully understand their treatment and don’t know all their options. Unlike traditional second opinions, which provide written reports only, Liyfe offers a video chat with an oncologist to walk you through the report and answer any question you may have. We also provide one month free follow-ups via text, 10x value but 70% cheaper 💸 compared to other options. - Membership Patients have various questions during and after the treatment. With the monthly cost less than a typical co-pay, patients can access oncology professionals via hipaa compliant chat app, ask any question 24/7. - Telemedicine Breast Cancer can be cured if diagnosed early. When observing a symptom, busy people turn to wait until it gets worse. A busy nanny came to us after discovering abnormal symptoms, and we guided her for the next step. After treatment, there are long periods of maintenance to prevent the recurrent. We are proud to service many patients with 80 years old above, who wouldn't be able to access care easily especially during the COVID. Book a telemedicine session with Liyfe can save lives, and most insurance covers the cost. - Nutrition Coaching Nutrition is the most neglected area during the cancer treatment, but it really affects the treatment outcome! Book nutrition coaching sessions with Oncology dietitians on Liyfe. 1 in 8 women in the US will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their life time. Men will be diagnosed as well. The chances are good that someone you know is going through breast cancer treatment as you read this. Please help us spread the word, share Liyfe with your friends and families! We are here to answer any question you may have, or any suggestion to improve the product. You can also DM me on twitter @sherrychenx
