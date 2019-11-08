Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Kevin Ou
Maker
Hey Product Hunters! We're very excited to share with you something that we've been working on. We created a Curated Collection of Remarkable Experiences, which is simple and safe to book. We're all busy people, and spending time behind a screen searching multiple platforms for fun activities, isn't something we look forward to. Using a hybrid of technology (Machine Learning) and Human Expertise, we aim to connect the right consumer with the right experience at the right time. We ultimately want our users to #SearchLess and to #LiveMore. Our mission remains to create more meaningful lives, but empowering people to do more of what they love. The LivMo network scours each City to uncover Exciting and Remarkable Experiences. We curate experiences worth doing and verify each creator, so our community can book with a peace of mind! (No more Fyre Festivals!) We also work with Creators on Special Privileges, Bulk Purchases, Bonus Perks, and Early-Bird Deals. We strive to make Fun more Accessible, Memorable and Affordable for everyone! Our vision is to grow LivMo into the Amazon of Activities and Experiences. A centralized discovery and booking platform that powers your Daily Lives, not just when you travel. We’re just in Singapore and Los Angeles for now, but we’re already speaking with potential investors about Australia and Thailand. We’ld love to hear your feedback and any comments you have on how we can improve.
UpvoteShare