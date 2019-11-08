Log InSign up
Book from a curated collection of experiences easily

LivMo empowers more meaningful lives by effectively connecting Brands, Organizations, Communities and Creators, with Consumers who are actively seeking new and exciting experiences.
Kevin Ou, On Designing Extravagant Experiences With Jetsetters | Robb Report SingaporeEver wanted to rub shoulders with Hollywood's A-listers at the Oscars? Or take a wefie with some Victoria's Secret Angels? Perhaps meeting macaron king Pierre Herme is on your bucket list. Or maybe you've dreamed of training one-on-one with Rafael Nadal.
Dinner With U2? Kevin Ou Can Make It HappenDinner With U2? Kevin Ou Can Make It Happen With LivMo, his one-stop platform for experiences and activities, Kevin Ou wants to change the way we have fun. As a photographer, Kevin Ou worked with celebrities such as Emma Stone, David Guetta and Elijah Wood, and companies including BMW, Maserati, Disney, H&M and Nestle.
Want to snap a selfie with Barack Obama? This new platform gives you VIP accessWant to snap a selfie with Barack Obama, drift a McLaren in the Arctic or party onstage with DJs at Ultra? LivMo gives you VIP access, says founder Kevin Ou.
Hey Product Hunters! We're very excited to share with you something that we've been working on. We created a Curated Collection of Remarkable Experiences, which is simple and safe to book. We're all busy people, and spending time behind a screen searching multiple platforms for fun activities, isn't something we look forward to. Using a hybrid of technology (Machine Learning) and Human Expertise, we aim to connect the right consumer with the right experience at the right time. We ultimately want our users to #SearchLess and to #LiveMore. Our mission remains to create more meaningful lives, but empowering people to do more of what they love. The LivMo network scours each City to uncover Exciting and Remarkable Experiences. We curate experiences worth doing and verify each creator, so our community can book with a peace of mind! (No more Fyre Festivals!) We also work with Creators on Special Privileges, Bulk Purchases, Bonus Perks, and Early-Bird Deals. We strive to make Fun more Accessible, Memorable and Affordable for everyone! Our vision is to grow LivMo into the Amazon of Activities and Experiences. A centralized discovery and booking platform that powers your Daily Lives, not just when you travel. We’re just in Singapore and Los Angeles for now, but we’re already speaking with potential investors about Australia and Thailand. We’ld love to hear your feedback and any comments you have on how we can improve.
