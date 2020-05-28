Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → LiveVoice

LiveVoice

Smart live audio streaming. Affordable for everyone.

LiveVoice.io is the smart app solution for audio streaming like simultaneous translation, silent events, guided tours and more.

No extra hardware needed: Live voice speaker and listener just use their smartphones or computers. Works via WIFI and mobile data.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Johannes Wigand
Johannes Wigand
Maker
Listeners and speakers simply enter the invite code provided by the event organizer and join the stream of their choice.
UpvoteShare