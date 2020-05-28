Home
LiveVoice
LiveVoice
Smart live audio streaming. Affordable for everyone.
Android
iPhone
+ 1
LiveVoice.io is the smart app solution for audio streaming like simultaneous translation, silent events, guided tours and more.
No extra hardware needed: Live voice speaker and listener just use their smartphones or computers. Works via WIFI and mobile data.
Johannes Wigand
Maker
Listeners and speakers simply enter the invite code provided by the event organizer and join the stream of their choice.
