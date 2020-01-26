Discussion
Are you a photographer, videographer or a wedding agency? Get a unique competitive advantage by creating live photo albums for your clients with Livestora. Your first album is free for you. Why you should create live photo albums? 1. Be unique While every professional has a distinct taste and style, it may not be obvious to your cleint (everyone kind of looks the same?). Offering live photo albums sends a good signal – you care about making something special and you think outside the box. 2. Earn more Increase your revenue by offering live photo albums to your clients. For example, if your regular wedding photography costs $3500, you may sell live photo album for $6000, which is 70% increase in revenue. 3. Spend less Cut your advertisement budget and spend less on client acquisition. This technology sells itself — your clients talk about it, share it with friends, and post it on social media. And everyone wants to know who created this magical photo album. You can learn more about Livestora Partner program here: https://livestora.com/partner
Video accompanying this is perfect! Amazing demonstration and I could see how a wedding photographer could make really great use of this (as long as the video aspect of what they are shooting matches the still like in the photo, back when I got married the videographer and photographer were separate so the angles etc of the stills wouldn't line up so seamlessly, but that's something the photographer using this would have to keep in mind)
