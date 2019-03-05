Livestats allows you to see real time visitor numbers on all your websites in one window instead of switching between multiple tabs.
Vlad Larin
🎈What's up Product Hunters! 💻 Today we invite you to check out Livestats – Real-time, multi-website, Google Analytics visitor data at a glance. 🤔So what's that? 📊 Livestats helps you see the most important insights quickly and in real time without changing tabs, like visitor numbers on all your domains. 🤷♂️And how is it useful? Running multiple websites ourselves, we always felt it's a pain to keep few tabs running or having to to switch between those all the time, so we decided to make a product for that 🙂 💭 We’d love to hear your feedback and we’ll be here all day to reply to your comments. Thanks! 🙏 ❤
