Brian Byun
Maker
LivePitch is a live-video based marketplace that allows you to interact with your favorite merchants as if you are in a virtual store. Chat with merchants and order items as you are watching videos. Discover new merchants and subscribe to their channels to get notifications on their next live videos. Select your categories of interest and allow us to introduce you to new merchants that have products you will love. LivePitch will open a new era of video e-commerce and we are thrilled to have you onboard.
