discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Derek Leiro
MakerFull Stack Developer that loves Space🚀
Hey. My name is Derek Leiro, an 18 year old kid from Kenya. I made this app to help fellow procrastinators (like me) take back control of their day through positive reinforcement. I haven't seen this done before, and I hope it works 🤞🏾. It uses the concept of appreciation, standing ovation and encouragement on a user when a simple task or focus on a task to motivate them to do more. Similar techniques used in rehabilitation centres. Hopefully it works because I have not seen this brought down to a productivity app😂. Well apart from that, I would love to hear your thoughts once the app launches soon! 🚀
Share