Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
3 Reviews
Sakib Sami
Maker
Hello Folks, I hope you all are doing well at this critical time. We are happy to launch another cool product which is LiveKlass. In this pandemic, we all are locked at our home as we could not go out. So we thought about how we can increase community collaboration and we came up with the idea of LiveKlass. In LiveKlass, a user can host a live class and others can join. The process is simple, 1. Join our platform 2. Schedule the class and Share the class link with your followers 3. Then the people who will enroll will be able to join the class at the scheduled time 4. And you earn money Features, 1. Live Video and Audio streaming 2. Live screen sharing 3. Integrated whiteboard to write and draw 4. Text messaging Use cases, The platform isn't limited to any specific use-case but we think it could be more beneficial if you are a, - Fitness instructor (Take online fitness classes) - Musician (Sing a song for your fans live) - Online Educator (Teach your follower/students online) - Technologist (Help someone to learn something live) - Influencer (Communicate live with your followers) - Chef (Cook and stream the process) - Doctor (Share your advice live through our platform) and anyone who thinks to connect with people, share their skills, and earn money. So what are you waiting for? Get started (https://medium.com/liveklass/liv...)
Upvote (3)Share
This is a pretty cool product, Sakib. Certainly much needed right now. If you are looking to match the product with great customer service - do ping me up! Jen from assist60.com
Upvote (1)Share
Maker
@jen_assist60 thanks for your feedback. Sure, will ping you if needed.
UpvoteShare
it's a video streaming platform for professional's .
UpvoteShare