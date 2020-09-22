discussion
Creighton Pyles (L)
Maker
Technology for Human Flourishing
🎈
We're so happy to share this new space for conversation and community with you! To celebrate our launch we are hosting a multi-day event called "launchweek". Over the course of 4 days (9/22-9/25), 30+ live conversations will be held be by a range of thought leaders, creatives, and executives. Tune into the live event and learn more at liveconvos.tv liveconvos is currently in public beta. Signing up for an early access account is free and allows you to create one lounge. A lounge is your space to: - Host Unlimited Conversations (Public and Private) - Record and Publish Conversations - Invite Unlimited Teammates - Add Up to 9 Co-Hosts with Unlimited Live Audience Cap Please take a look at our Frequently Asked Questions for more overview: https://www.liveconvos.com/faq Sign Up for Early Access: liveconvos.tv
