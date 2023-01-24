Products
Home
Product
Live Video FX
Live Video FX
Record and stream videos with real-time effects
Gesture-based video effects. It gives creators a unique opportunity to trigger effects instantly with the gesture and show them to their audience during the live broadcast. As a result, such a broadcast is more engaging and attractive.
Launched in
iOS
,
Video Streaming
,
Video
by
Bring your live streams to life!
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Do you use hand gestures in your apps? These are really inspiring possibilities!"
The makers of Live Video FX
About this launch
Bring your live streams to life!
Record and stream videos with real-time effects!
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
Live Video FX by
Bring your live streams to life!
was hunted by
Emilia Pobiedzińska
in
iOS
,
Video Streaming
,
Video
Made by
Emilia Pobiedzińska
. Featured on January 24th, 2023.
Bring your live streams to life!
is not rated yet. This is Bring your live streams to life!'s first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#40
Week rank
#96
