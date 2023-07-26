Products
Live Preview
Artboard Mirroring for Sketch
Live Preview makes it easy to mirror your Sketch designs on your iPad and iPhone. Using the same wireless technology as AirDrop, Live Preview works anywhere—even when your devices aren't connected to the internet.
Launched in
Design Tools
Sketch
by
Live Preview
About this launch
Live Preview
Artboard Mirroring for Sketch
Live Preview by
Live Preview
was hunted by
Kyle Halevi
in
Design Tools
,
Sketch
. Made by
Kyle Halevi
. Featured on July 27th, 2023.
Live Preview
is not rated yet. This is Live Preview's first launch.
