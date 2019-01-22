The Live Planet VR System is a powerful, fully-integrated solution for creating immersive video experiences, enabling anyone to easily and quickly capture and distribute dramatically better stereoscopic VR video easier than any other method.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Halsey MinorMaker@halseyminor · CEO, Live Planet / Investor, VideoCoin
Hey hunters 👋 Super excited to announce the commercial availability of the Live Planet VR System, which has been in development over the last three years. The Live Planet VR System is a game changer 🚀 It’s a powerful fully-integrated solution for creating immersive video experiences, where anyone can easily and quickly capture and distribute dramatically better stereoscopic VR video easier than any other method. This complete system includes the full integration of a VR camera, a powerful cloud and apps that can deliver VR video live or recorded to all VR headsets and 360° platforms (e.g., Samsung Gear VR, Oculus, Google Daydream, YouTube, etc.). The camera stitches perfectly in stereo in real time and the cloud provides viewport-based streaming, delivering perfect stereo VR all the way down to 2 Mbps. System highlights and fun stuff 😁 * End-to-end VR Video System - the world’s first and only * Ability to reach all 360° platforms and headsets simultaneously * VR Camera - shockingly small with instant on-board stitching, saving days in post production work * High Dynamic Range - capture the world in true real-life colors and contrasts for an enhanced immersive experience * Stream Everywhere - publish to all major platforms with the Live Planet Cloud Live Planet VR Cloud - to store and manage your uploaded VR video easily and affordably from anywhere * $1,000 credit toward VR Cloud storage and delivery services (additional services are priced a la carte) * View-optimized cloud streaming - at 80% less bandwidth for VR streaming over LTE * Instant VR Livestream Setup - from box to livestreaming within minutes Check out our gallery for sample VR streams (best when viewed via VR headset): www.liveplanet.net/gallery We hope you enjoy creating with this system as much as we’ve enjoyed building it for you! Please drop us a comment if you have any feedback. We are listening 🙏
Upvote Share·