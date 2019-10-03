Discussion
Robin Auer
Always there when needed for a meeting. Super uncomplicated to use and to set up several meetings. This is a great alternative to traditional meeting tools like zoom, Webex, Skype, etc.
Thanks, @rdutel for hunting us! Hey PH community! 👋 We launched Lito back in January this year. Since then, your valuable feedback helps us to constantly improve Lito to make it the best experience talking with your remote teammates daily. While Lito was initially web-based only, many of you have asked for an installable application, and we listened. I’m thrilled to announce. We’re launching Lito for Desktop today! 🎉 It’s available for Mac, Windows, and Linux. Having a desktop application accompanying the web application brings two new features to Lito. We believe these new features make Lito the best app for remote team collaboration. 1. 👆 Shared cursors - Guide your teammate’s attention during screen sharing with shared cursors. Never have these “No, one left… Damn it! You missed it.” conversations again. 2. 🗣 Push-To-Talk - Block out the noise by using Push-To-Talk when working form a noisy environment or if you like to keep everything that’s happening around you private. The installable application enables you to use Push-To-Talk even if Lito has no focus. We can't wait to hear what you think about Lito for Desktop. 😊 – Sammy
