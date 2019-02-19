Log InSign up
LITHO

Litho is an input device for the real world.

LITHO is the input device for the real world. Combined with our Unity SDK, developers can build apps that bridge the physical and digital worlds unlocking a new category of precise and intuitive mixed-reality experiences.

Around the web
Control devices with a wave of your hand using this sci-fi ring | Cult of MacEver wish you could control your smart home devices without reaching for your iPhone? A new finger-worn controller is trying to make that a reality and it Litho is a sci-fi looking ring that allows wearers to control iPhone-connected devices and AR apps with taps, swipes and more.
Cult of MacBuster Hein
Litho is a finger-worn controller for augmented reality, IoT and other 'spatial' interactionsI first encountered the founders of Litho, a new hardware and software startup developing a new finger-worn controller, at London's Pitch@Palace last April. The event sees startups pitch in front of the British royal family and other esteemed guests, and naturally the company's young fo...
TechCrunch
The Litho controller is sci-fi jewelry for your iPhone's AR appsThe Litho looks like a set of miniature sci-fi brass knuckles, but it's actually a motion controller that's going on sale today for developers, with the goal of launching for everyone by the end of the year. Developed by a three-person team in the UK, the Litho fits around the first two fingers of your hand.
The Verge

Reviews

Nick Nikolov
Lewis Jones
Matthew West
  • Nick Nikolov
    Nick Nikolov
    Pros: 

    - Surprisingly comfortable, doesn't fall off that easy
    - Can pick up the interactions right away
    - It looks cool but it also *feels* cool

    Cons: 

    - This is a beta so software is a bit still light, unless you are a dev you might be limited for now

    Tested it during development.

    Nick Nikolov has used this product for one week.
  • Alexander Wyndham
    Alexander WyndhamI am a developer
    Pros: 

    Very clever and well made product with lots of applications

    Cons: 

    none

    Clearly a lot of clever design and thought has gone into this; it's going to be huge.

    Alexander Wyndham has used this product for one day.
Discussion

Nat Martin
Nat MartinMaker@litho · Founder of LITHO
My name is Nat, and I'm the CEO of LITHO. Thanks for taking the time to check out our product! More detailed information can be found on our website www.litho.cc. If you have any questions, comments or feedback, please share them here. I'll be here all day to answer your questions.
Dmitry Dragilev
Dmitry Dragilev@dragilev · Founder @ JustReachOut.io
Amazing what is possible these days. Nat - did you initially create this for playing games or what was you general thinking behind use cases for this tech? Seems like you can do a lot more then games with this now.
Nat Martin
Nat MartinMaker@litho · Founder of LITHO
@dragilev Thanks Dmitry. The initial use case we had in mind was 3D creation. We felt AR was the perfect medium for this because it allowed you to, not only to interact in 3D, but also to design in the context of your surroundings. LITHO was built to provide the precision and layers of input to enable these sorts of interactions. However as soon as you start build AR interactions it becomes apparent that gaming is also an excellent use case. Firstly there is something immediately delightful about AR visualisations. Furthermore, the ability to create games that change depending on the environment means the gameplay is always unique to that moment and that place.
