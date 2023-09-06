Products
This is the latest launch from LitGrades
See LitGrades’s previous launch
LitGrades

LitGrades

AI powered flashcards and quizzes for students

LitGrades is the tool you need to revolutionize the way you study! What LitGrade's lets you do: - Create flashcards and MQs on any topic using AI - Share and save flashcards for your students (if you're a teacher) - And thousands of other things!
Launched in
Productivity
Education
Artificial Intelligence
 by
LitGrades
About this launch
LitGrades
LitGradesAI Flashcard and Quiz Generator for Students
LitGrades by
LitGrades
was hunted by
Yash Bhatnagar
in Productivity, Education, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Yash Bhatnagar
. Featured on September 7th, 2023.
LitGrades
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. It first launched on April 16th, 2023.
8
2
-
-