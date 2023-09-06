Products
This is the latest launch from LitGrades
See LitGrades’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
LitGrades
LitGrades
AI powered flashcards and quizzes for students
LitGrades is the tool you need to revolutionize the way you study! What LitGrade's lets you do: - Create flashcards and MQs on any topic using AI - Share and save flashcards for your students (if you're a teacher) - And thousands of other things!
Launched in
Productivity
Education
Artificial Intelligence
by
LitGrades
About this launch
LitGrades
AI Flashcard and Quiz Generator for Students
1
review
82
followers
Follow for updates
LitGrades by
LitGrades
was hunted by
Yash Bhatnagar
in
Productivity
,
Education
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Yash Bhatnagar
. Featured on September 7th, 2023.
LitGrades
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on April 16th, 2023.
Upvotes
8
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
