  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Literal for Figma
Ranked #4 for today

Literal for Figma

Turn screen recordings into screenshots

Free
Designers and PM - save hours of work when comparing user flows, and taking screen inventories. Instead of manually taking hundreds of screenshots, just take a screen recording. Drag & drop on our plugin, and we convert it into screenshots.
Launched in Design Tools, Design, UX Design by
Wordplay: Long-form AI Writer
Wordplay: Long-form AI Writer
Ad
Create long-form AI content & rank for more keywords
About this launch
Turn screen recordings into screenshots — fast!
0
reviews
15
followers
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Design Tools, Design, UX Design. Made by
Chi-Kai Chien
,
Raph
,
Sandro Turriate
,
Ryan Nhieu
,
Phillip Smith
and
Alex Bird
Featured on November 13th, 2022.
is not rated yet. This is Literal for Figma's first launch.
Upvotes
15
Vote chart
Comments
6
Vote chart
Day rank
#4
Week rank
#197