Home
→
Product
→
Literal for Figma
Ranked #4 for today
Literal for Figma
Turn screen recordings into screenshots
Visit
Free
Designers and PM - save hours of work when comparing user flows, and taking screen inventories. Instead of manually taking hundreds of screenshots, just take a screen recording. Drag & drop on our plugin, and we convert it into screenshots.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Design
,
UX Design
by
Literal for Figma
Wordplay: Long-form AI Writer
Create long-form AI content & rank for more keywords
About this launch
Literal for Figma
Turn screen recordings into screenshots — fast!
Literal for Figma by
Literal for Figma
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Design Tools
,
Design
,
UX Design
. Made by
Chi-Kai Chien
,
Raph
,
Sandro Turriate
,
Ryan Nhieu
,
Phillip Smith
and
Alex Bird
. Featured on November 13th, 2022.
Literal for Figma
is not rated yet. This is Literal for Figma's first launch.
