Vincent L
Hi PH! Litch lets you create nice payment pages to sell anything ranging from physical goods to ebooks and subscriptions. It’s directly tied to your Stripe account. Why another payment page service? Existing services like Gumroad are good but I needed more flexibility and customisation, to the point where I could use it as early-stage landing pages. That means a richer description editor with lots of text, images, videos, links, etc.. Some other features include: - Custom domains - Email receipts - Add extra HTML for a livechat or Google analytics - Coupons - Product variants and multiple subscription plans In case you need it, this lets you use all of Stripe’s awesome API for more complex needs. There is no upfront cost although there is a 3% transaction fee. Those can be waived by upgrading to the Pro plan once you sell enough. I’d be very happy to hear feedback and answer any questions. And gave a great day :) Vince
Awesome product, will definitely give it a try. Great stuff Vince!
