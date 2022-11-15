Products
This is the latest launch from LIT
See LIT’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
LIT Axis
LIT Axis
The world's smallest smart gym
Visit
Upvote 3
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
LIT Axis is a portable smart resistance band training system that replaces your cable system, free weights, suspension trainer, pilates reformer, and more.
Launched in
Home
,
Fitness
by
LIT
About this launch
LIT
Change the way you approach fitness with exercise programs
1
review
2
followers
Follow for updates
LIT Axis by
LIT
was hunted by
Taylor Norris
in
Home
,
Fitness
. Made by
Taylor Norris
. Featured on November 15th, 2022.
LIT
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on September 9th, 2021.
Upvotes
3
Comments
2
Day rank
#37
Week rank
#81
