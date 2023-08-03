Products
Home
→
Product
→
Listte
Listte
Save time and money with our complete shopping list app
Visit
Upvote 13
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Create shopping lists, add items, prices, and quantities. Track your expenses and make better financial decisions. It has never been easier to keep track of expenses while you shop.
Launched in
Productivity
Tech
Lifestyle
by
Listte
About this launch
Listte
Save time and money with our complete shopping list app
1
review
13
followers
Follow for updates
Listte by
Listte
was hunted by
Uellington Palma
in
Productivity
,
Tech
,
Lifestyle
. Made by
Uellington Palma
. Featured on August 4th, 2023.
Listte
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Listte's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
