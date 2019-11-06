Discussion
Marco Mark
Hello hunters! I am the maker of listshare.app and am excited to publicly announce my application here on Product Hunt. I created listshare.app in my spare time, which is very limited with a 4 year old daughter. listshare.app is a social community platform for creating and sharing reusable lists and checklists to assist with managing repetitive tasks and processes like recipes, packing lists, daily routines or development processes. It's free to use, you don't even need to create and account! Here's what you can currently do ... * Create checklists * Use them, over and over again * Easily share lists with their unique URL * Discover lists using the search feature * Quickly sign in using a variety of social logins * Like lists created by others I personally use this every day at work to help me create processes which can be followed by myself and my co-workers. You can see all my lists at https://listshare.app/m2de. This product is actively developed and new features are being added all the time. All feedback is appreciated! Cheers! Marco
