Prafful Sahu
HunterProduct|Bibliophile|AI Enthusiast
I came across this amazing product while researching for a product I was trying to make. I was sad at first to see what I was thinking to build already executed, but as I tried it I was glad to see the amazing job they have done. The onboarding experience is amazing. The clarity of thought that has gone behind making the product is really amazing. And the experience as a whole is quite delightful. With an already great set of content on the application, I feel that the application is going to do wonders! This should be a go-to application for people searching for high quality curated content on topics they want to learn about and from influencers they follow! A must-have!
