Hi, Product Hunt! 👋🏼 We are Listle (@marianicolae9, @radu_mazilu3, @alexandru_enc) and we're very excited to launch here! 🚀 Listle was born as a solution to the painful process of using crappy text-to-speech software to listen to articles on the commute to lectures. We used open source solutions and save-for-later apps, but none were great. We noticed that as much as technology has evolved, listening to a robotic voice for more than five minutes is still simply terrible. There's so much content out there, but only a small fraction of it is in audio form. With Listle, we're trying to bridge the gap between all the interesting content that's in written format and the growing popularity of podcasts. We're happy to hear any feedback / questions you might have! 😊
Very nice! Trying it out now. Where do the audio versions of articles come from?
Hi Alexey, We're really glad you like the product. We are currently experimenting with different models. For some of the articles, the authors them-self record the audio version and for others, we do it. You can also convert any article you like in audio, instantaneously, using the request feature, powered by AI.
