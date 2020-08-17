  1. Home
  2.  → ListFromText

ListFromText

Turn any text into useful lists

ListFromText turns any text into useful lists.
Load input text. choose extractors, see the extracted lists in a filterable and sortable datatable and export it.
The Free version has limited features but unlimited output lines as the PRO version.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review5.0/5
💬
Be the first to comment