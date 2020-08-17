Deals
Jobs
Discussions
Ship
Mentors
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
ListFromText
ListFromText
Turn any text into useful lists
Productivity
Tech
ListFromText turns any text into useful lists.
Load input text. choose extractors, see the extracted lists in a filterable and sortable datatable and export it.
The Free version has limited features but unlimited output lines as the PRO version.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
1 Review
5.0/5
💬
Be the first to comment
Send