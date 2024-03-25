Launches
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → ListenRobo
ListenRobo

ListenRobo

Transcribe and summarize media files & links, and podcasts

Free Options
Embed
ListenRobo is an AI-powered transcription platform that accurately transcribes, summarizes, and translates media files (audio & video) into text or subtitles for content creators. Sign up now to start transcribing!
Launched in
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
 by
ListenRobo
About this launch
ListenRobo
ListenRoboTranscribe and Summarize Media Files & Links, and Podcasts
ListenRobo by
ListenRobo
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence, Audio. Made by
Ramandeep Singh
. Featured on April 10th, 2024.
ListenRobo
is not rated yet. This is ListenRobo's first launch.
