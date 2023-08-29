Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Listen Monster
Listen Monster

Listen Monster

Perfectly transcribed, every time - 100% free

Free
Embed
ListenMonster is a transcription platform made for content creators. We provide unmatched speech-to-text accuracy. ListenMonster is completely FREE, totally UNLIMITED, and no sign-up is required!
Launched in
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
 by
Listen Monster
CommandBar
Ad
AI-powered user onboarding, without code
About this launch
Listen Monster
Listen MonsterPerfectly Transcribed, Every Time. 100% Free
0
reviews
50
followers
Listen Monster by
Listen Monster
was hunted by
Ankit Sharma
in Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence, Audio. Made by
Harinderpreet singh
. Featured on August 30th, 2023.
Listen Monster
is not rated yet. This is Listen Monster's first launch.
Upvotes
49
Vote chart
Comments
6
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-