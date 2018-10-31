Listen Later is a free service for converting videos into an audio podcast, which makes it easier to catch up on your video backlog during chores, errands and commutes. Listen Later works with services supported by youtube-dl.
Brad JasperMaker@bradjasper · Product Developer
Hey Product Hunt, I built this to scratch my own itch and catch up on my "watch later" list. Let me know what you think!
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
Interesting idea, any plans on expanding it to work with other services?
Brad JasperMaker@bradjasper · Product Developer
@aaronoleary what kinds of services are you looking to support? It uses youtube-dl so should work with lots
