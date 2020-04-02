Discussion
1 Review
Paul Michaelenko
Maker
Hey there PH! 👋 🐈 Paul here, co-founder @ Listen App I know this is a strange time to launch products, but perhaps this will make quarantine more interesting. What do you think of a social network for podcast listeners? Here are some reasons why we decided to create this: 1. None of the social platforms interface with audio (ex. you can’t post a link to an episode because everyone uses a different player). 2. When you listen to a podcast episode, it’s extremely difficult to find other like-minded people who have also listened to it for you to discuss. 3. Podcasts subscribers are some of the best naturally forming communities that are completely untapped. Meanwhile, podcasters are eager but don’t have a good way to engage with and build communities for their listeners. So we took all of our lessons from or previous podcast app and designed something that I’m incredibly pleased to present to you! Here's what makes Listen App different: 🎙 👄 We used voice+transcription instead of text for all posting/commenting. This allowed us to maintain the intimacy of the voice not just for listening but also for discussing. 💄📲Also, we're obsessed with product design, so I hope you'll enjoy the aesthetics of the app. We’ve been fortunate to have many fantastic podcasters join the platform before we even launched. This is our first release, but next week we will also allow you to start posting audio on your profile. I can’t wait to read your feedback and hear your voices on the app! Claim your handle to get the good ones :) My username is paulme Let’s start to create a community of podcast listeners and geek out 🤓Btw, thanks @bramk for the hunt!
