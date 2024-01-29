Products
ListBox: Daily Planner
Ranked #13 for today

'If you want something done well, do it yourself"

Free Options
10 years on the App Store I tried out A LOT of reminder apps (over 100) and none fully met my needs. So, I decided to learn programming and create the perfect app for myself.
Launched in
Productivity
Task Management
 by
About this launch
0
reviews
106
followers
was hunted by
911
in Productivity, Task Management. Made by
911
. Featured on January 31st, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is ListBox: Daily Planner's first launch.
Upvotes
98
Vote chart
Comments
6
Vote chart
Day rank
#13
Week rank
#48