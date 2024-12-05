Subscribe
Improve your sales on Etsy with data and AI

Listadum is a shop manager that uses data & AI to improve your sales & revenue for your Etsy shop. Analyze your listings, and get suggestions on how to improve them.
E-Commerce
Business Intelligence
Marketing automation
Listadum
We couldn't have built this without...
Etsy
Coolify
Cyril Chandelier
in E-Commerce, Business Intelligence, Marketing automation. Made by
Cyril Chandelier
and
Neha Rathore
. Featured on December 11th, 2024.
