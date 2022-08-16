Products
Lista
Lista
Crosslisting made easy
Lista allows you to seamlessly create listings and crosspost your inventory across 5 marketplaces with just a few taps. Save time completing item forms, expand your operations and increase your chances of selling by listing on multiple channels.
Launched in
Productivity
by
Lista
About this launch
Lista
Crosslisting Made Easy
Lista by
Lista
was hunted by
Luis Galvan
in
Productivity
. Made by
Luis Galvan
. Featured on August 17th, 2022.
Lista
is not rated yet. This is Lista's first launch.
