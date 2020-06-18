  1. Home
LiquidText for MacOS

Reading and note taking better than paper!

LiquidText offers a fast, natural way to review, gather, and organize information across all your documents and webpages—then apply the results to writing reports, meeting prep, or simply studying.
Gillian Morris
Hunter
Pull out key facts and connect them together, squeeze a document to compare sections, draw a line to connect ideas in different documents, comment on multiple pages at once, build upon your thoughts, and much more... Liquidtext is the best tool I've found to analyze documents and organize your research.
Craig Tashman
Maker
@gillianim Thank you so much for hunting us, and for the great feedback!
Rogier Barendregt
?makers Looking forward to this! I am however still running OS-X Mojave with no plans on upgrading soon due to dependencies. Any chance a next version will work on 10.14?
Craig Tashman
Maker
@usethetics Thanks a lot, but it probably won't be possible--we built on Catalyst, and it wasn't stable enough before Catalina.
Michael The Geek 
I'm really looking forward to this app for several years.
Gal Niv
This looks great! Do you have any plans of supporting import using screenshots & OCR as well? Could really be a godsend for working on things like medical notes, which often require you to consume dozens of pages of scanned faxes from within EHRs, without the ability to export to something easily copyable.
Craig Tashman
Maker
@lagvin We have a lot of people using it for that--you can make excerpt without OCR just by selecting a rectangular area of interest. We do plan to add OCR--it's in Apple's SDKs now so it's just a matter of coding it.
Sue Will
What's free and what's available through in-app purchases
Craig Tashman
Maker
@sue111 The in-app purchase unlocks working with multiple documents in the same project, and all the ink/drawing features. Especially ink-links! But you can use a lot of it for free.
Sue Will
@craigtashman looks fab. what is the pro price?
Craig Tashman
Maker
@sue111 Thanks! It's about $30 USD, but there's a student discount.
Sue Will
@craigtashman what's the price after student discount?
Craig Tashman
Maker
@sue111 Check on your system as there's some variability, but around $20 USD.
