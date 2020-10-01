Liquidity Vision

discussion
Tommy Chan
MakerCrypto head - HODL all the way
We were solving our own problem with the lack of visibility with providing your assets on an automated market maker such as Uniswap, so we built a tool to provide analytics for your profitability.
This is a super useful tool since tracking and calculating your asset's performance when providing liquidity on an AMM is a real headache. I'm so glad Tommy built this tool helping a lot of people in DeFi.
