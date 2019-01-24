Liquid Death Mountain Water

100% mountain water from the Austrian Alps | Served in ice-cold sustainable aluminum cans that contain 20x more recycled material than plastic bottles | 7.9 pH (Naturally Alkaline) | Electrolytes & Minerals | Non-Carbonated | Instantly Decapitates Your Thirst
Ryan HooverPro@rrhoover · Founder, Product Hunt
The branding reminds me of Brutal Legend, a game starring Jack Black (certainly Tenacious D inspired) from 2009. 😆 The name is certainly eye-catching. How'd you decide on this direction, @cessario?
Mike DeathMaker@mike_cessario
@cessario @rrhoover In my past life as an ad agency creative director, I was always perplexed by the strict rules that brands and CPG products create for themselves. Why is it completely ok for a horror movie product to have blood and gore and profanity and make $250 million? Or why can a rapper like Eminem make some of the all-time highest grossing music products filled with controversial awesomeness? But then CPG products, like beverages, all have to play by 1950's rules and be safe, boring, corporate, functional, rational, and appeal to absolutely everyone? All we wanted to do with Liquid Death was to make a CPG product that gets to play by entertainment product rules. Why not? There's a reason why people have such a deep passion and love for entertainment products, probably more so than almost anything else. And more specifically, we wanted to make a healthy product that is provocative and hilarious in a world where only unhealthy brands like energy drinks, soda, beer, candy, and fast food get to have all the fun.
